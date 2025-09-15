Here is a list of upcoming road closures and diversions.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The list, announced September 11, covers roads in Pontefract, Castleford, Upton and Knottingley.

Pontefract

Ropergate: Closed outside property number 12 from 8am, September 14, to 6am, September 15. A diversion is available via A645 Southgate, A639 Jubilee Way, A639, Stuart Road, A639. The road will be closed to allow for a new water supply connection.

Upcoming road closures across the district. Picture: James Hardisty

Castleford

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beancroft Road: There will be no left turn onto Middle Oxford Street from 8am, September 18, to 6pm, September 19. A diversion is available via Beancroft Road, Temple Street, Nicholson Street, High Oxford Street, Middle Oxford Street, Lower Oxford Street, University Street, Cambridge Street, and Beancroft Road. The road will be closed to allow for the renewal of a cover and frame.

Upton

Thorpe Lane: Closed for approximately 50 metres on September 29. A diversion is available via Thorpe Lane, Pontefract Road, Wrangbrook Lane, Hemsworth A1 Link Road, Back Lane, New Lane, High Street, Field Lane, Beaconfield Road, Thorpe Lane and vice versa. The road will be closed to replace a manhole frame and cover.

Knottingley

Ferrybridge Road: Closed for approximately 50 metres on October 1. A diversion is available via Ferrybridge Road, Pontefract Road, Old Great North Road, Fishergate, Pontefract Road, Knottingley Road, Bondgate, South Baileygate, Tanners Row, North Baileygate, Mill Dam Lane and vice versa. The road will be closed to replace a manhole frame and cover.

Check the Express website each week for the latest road closure announcements.

More information can be found at: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/