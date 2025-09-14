A list of upcoming road closures across the district taking place in September and October.

The list covers roads in Wakefield, Notton, Normanton, Ossett, Durkar, and Overton, and includes diversions – where relevant.

Wakefield

Eskdale Road: Closed outside and opposite property number 8 on September 15, 8am to 6pm. A diversion is available via Grasmere Road, Keswick Drive, Rydal Drive and vice versa.

Upcoming road closures across the district. Picture: James Hardisty

Johnson Road: Closed for approximately 50 metres on September 29 between 9.30am and 1.30pm. A diversion is available via Sullivan Avenue and Corbett Drive, and vice versa.

Notton

Woolley Mill Lane: Closed from the junction of George Lane to outside Mill Farm on September 17 between 9am and 4.30pm. A diversion is available via George Lane and Barnsley Road, and vice versa.

Normanton

Prospect Avenue: Closed from the junction with Ashgap Lane, outside property numbers 10 to 12, Prospect Avenue, from September 15 to 26.

Birkwood Road: Closed for approximately 40 metres from September 15 to 20. A diversion is available via Birkwood Road, Ferry Lane, Nellie Spindler Drive, Neil Fox Way, Doncaster Road, Black Road, Wakefield Road, Normanton Bypass, Snydale Road, High Street, King Edward Street, Altofts Road, Station Road, Lee Brig, High Green Road, Birkwood Road and vice versa.

Ossett

Brookdale Avenue: Closed for approximately 50 metres on September 30.

Warneford Avenue: Closed for approximately 50 metres on September 30 between 7pm and 11pm.

Dewsbury Road: Closed at the roundabout between Dewsbury Road and Leeds Road from September 15 to October 10. A diversion is available via Leeds Road, Ossett Bypass A638 (roundabout), Leeds Road.

Durkar

Durkar Lane: Closed for approximately 50 metres on October 1, between 7pm and 11pm. A diversion is available via Durkar Lane, Standbridge Lane, Asdale Road, Durkar Low Lane, Denby Dale Road East, Durkar Lane and vice versa.

Overton

Nell Gap Lane: Closed between property numbers 117 and 129 from September 30 to October 13. A diversion is available via Nell Gap Crescent and Nell Gap Lane, and vice versa.

The road closures are taking place to allow for works to be carried out, including tree felling, sewer re-rounding, and utility repair and maintenance works.