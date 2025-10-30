Traffic and travel: Upcoming road closures for drivers to avoid in October and November near Castleford, Pontefract, Knottingley, South Kirkby and Ferrybridge

The latest road closures and diversions announced for Castleford, Pontefract, Knottingley, South Kirkby and Ferrybridge.

The following road closures were announced October 23 and will take place during October and November.

Castleford

Hillcrest Road: Closed outside number 34 from October 27 to 31 for the installation of new water supply connections. A diversion is available via Hillcrest Road, Hillcrest Mount, Kendal Drive, Mayors Walk, Hillcrest Road and vice versa.

Upcoming road closures near Castleford, Pontefract, Knottingley, South Kirkby and Ferrybridge. Picture: James Hardisty

Pontefract

Horsefair: Closed from November 7 to 14 weekdays only between 7am and 5pm for the Streets for People scheme to be carried out. Diversion available via Westbound traffic – North Baileygate, Northgate. Eastbound traffic – Jubilee Way coming off the slip road and heading down Stuart Road. Baxtergate bollards to be removed. Traffic will be notified at the Broad Lane/Southgate junction that access will not be permitted past the bus station/road closed ahead.

Orchard Head Lane: Closed for 22 metres from October 27 to 31 for a gas main replacement. Diversion available via Orchard Head Lane, Orchard Head Drive, Holmfield Lane, Orchard Head Lane and vice versa.

Sowgate Lane: Closed for 30 metres from October 27 to November 4 between 8am and 6pm for year 1 pressure management to be carried out. Diversion available via Sowgate Lane, Stumpcross Lane and vice versa.

Knottingley

Simpsons Lane and Spawd Bone Lane: Closed from October 28 to November 24 for a gas main replacement. Diversion available via Simpsons Lane, Kershaw Lane, Hazel Road, Spawd Bone Lane, Simpsons Lane and vice versa.

South Kirkby

Mill Lane: Closed from October 27 to November 7 between 8am and 6pm for resurfacing works. A diversion is available via Stockingate, White Apron Street and vice versa.

Ferrybridge

Arncliffe Drive: Closed for 30 metres from November 10 to November 18 for a pressure management PRV installation to be carried out. Diversion available via Arncliffe Drive, St Andrew’s Drive, Kingsley Avenue, Pontefract Road and vice versa.

