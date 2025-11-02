Traffic and travel: Upcoming road closures for drivers to avoid in Pontefract, Castleford, Ackworth, Featherstone, Knottingley and Cutsyke

Upcoming road closures announced for Pontefract, Castleford, Ackworth, Featherstone, Knottingley and Cutsyke.

Castleford

Lumley Avenue: Closed from November 17 to February 13, between the hours of 7.30am to 3.30pm. No diversion available. This is for footway patching to be carried out.

Carr Wood Road: Closed from November 3 to 14. Diversion via Park Road, Front Street, Carr Wood Road and vice versa. This is to carry out connection for works on Park Road.

Upcoming road closures in Pontefract, Castleford, Ackworth, Featherstone, Knottingley and Cutsyke. Picture: James Hardisty

Pontefract

Broad Lane: One way closure from the junction of Southgate to access road from Horsefair from November 2 to 11. Diversion: The 2 lanes normally used to exit Broad Lane on to Southgate will be used as access towards Horsefair and the one-way system will then be used as the exit using the diversion: Horsefair, Finkle Street, Northgate, Cockpit Lane, Skinner Lane, Headlands Lane, Stuart Road, Front Street, Jubilee Way, Southgate vice versa. This is for demolition works.

Water Lane: Closed from November 3 to 11. Diversion via Ferrybridge Road, Box Lane, Bondgate and vice versa. This is for non-standard works to the water network to be carried out.

Ackworth

Bell Lane: Closed outside 22, Bell Lane from November 3 to 7. Diversion via Hardakers Approach, Wakefield Road, Barnsley Road, Bell Lane and vice versa. This is to install a new gas connection.

Featherstone

Hound Hill Lane: Closed for 50 metres from November 3 to 7. Diversion via Ravensmead, Houndhill Lane and vice versa. This is for joint hole, trench and road crossing works.

Knottingley

Vale Crescent: Closed for 100 metres from November 17 to December 22. Diversion via Vale Crescent. This is for a new connection to be carried out.

Footpath 12, off Common Lane: Closed from November 4 to March 22. Diversion via Common Lane, Springfields Avenue and vice versa. This is for building works to be carried out safely.

Cutsyke

Green Lane: Closed from outside The Cedars to the entrance to The Sawmill from November 17 to 21. Diversion via Green Lane, Flass Lane, Leeds Road, Aketon Road, Westwood Road, Green Lane and vice versa. This is for investigation works, and the pre-installation of gully connected to soakaway to be carried out.

