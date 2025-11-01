Traffic and travel: Upcoming road closures for Wakefield drivers to avoid in November

Upcoming road closures and diversions taking place across the district in November.

The following closures have been announced for Wakefield, Flockton, Ossett, Normanton, Wrenthorpe, and Woolley.

Flockton

Old Road: Closed from the junction of New Road to the junction of Old Road, Overton, from November 20 to 24. Diversion via New Road, Green Lane, Old Road and vice versa. This is to install a 10 metre telecoms duct to link into existing telecoms apparatus as part of the fibre to the home scheme.

Ossett

Park Gardens: Closed November 3 to 14, between the hours of 7.30am to 3.30pm Monday to Friday. No diversion. This is for footway resurfacing.

Chidswell Lane: Closed for 114 metres from November 17 to 19 between 8am and 6pm.Diversion via Chidswell Lane, Pickering Lane, Owl Lane, Windsor Road, Chidswell Lane and vice versa. This is to install telecoms cable to link into existing telecoms apparatus as part of the fibre to the home scheme.

Normanton

Footpath 10, Wharfedale Drive: Closed from November 17 to December 12. Diversion via the back of Saunters Way. On the current footpath there will be a temporary walkway in place which will lead to the closed footway and then continue as usual. This is to install drainage and to set up a compound.

Wrenthorpe

Mount Avenue: Closed for 50 metres from November 4 to 10. No diversion available. This is for a trench and road crossing to be carried out.

Wakefield

Carr Lane: Closed outside 12, Carr Lane, from November 5 to 11 between the hours of 8am and 8pm. No diversion available. This is to install a new water supply connection.

Woolley

Low Moor Lane: Closed from the junction of Stoney Lane for 650 metres November 3 to 14, between the hours of 8am and 6pm. Diversion via Bolton Wife Hill, Intake Lane, Woolley Low Moor Lane, Low Moor Lane. Reverse route: Low Moor Lane, Woolley Low Moor Lane, Common Lane, Intake Lane, Bolton Wife Hill. This is to install telecoms ducting.

