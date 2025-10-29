Traffic and travel: Upcoming road closures for Wakefield drivers to avoid in October and November

Here are the latest road closures and diversions to be announced for roads in Flushdyke, Woolley, Wakefield, Normanton, Wrenthorpe, and Walton.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flushdyke

Park Mill Lane: Closed October 29 between 9.30am and 3.30pm for litter picking, grass cutting, road sweeping, tree pruning and gully cleaning. Diversion available via Batley Road, Flanshaw Lane, Flanshaw Way, Albert Drive, Wakefield Road and vice versa.

Woolley

Upcoming road closures near Wakefield. Picture: James Hardisty

Woolley Edge Lane: Closed from Haigh Lane junction to opposite Rivendell from October 28 to 30 between 9.30am and 2.30pm for the repair of telecoms apparatus. Diversion available via Cliff Road, High Street, Standbridge Lane, A6186, A61, Shaw Lane, Staincross Common, Windhill Lane, Woolley Edge Lane and vice versa.

Wakefield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arncliffe Road: Closed from the side of numbers 49/51 to the side of numbers 101/103 from November 11 to 18 between 7.30am and 3.30pm to complete footway patching.

Windhill View: Closed from November 11 to 12 from 7.30am to 3.30pm to complete footway surfacing.

Standbridge Lane: Closed at the junction with the Asdale Road roundabouts from October 26 to 30 weekdays between 8pm and 6am and Sunday 4pm to 6am. This is for resurfacing works. Diversion available via Standbridge Lane, Bull Lane, Fairbrook Road, Boyne Hill, School Hill, Barnsley Road and vice versa. HGV diversion available via Asdale Road, Denby Dale Road, Ings Road, Kirkgate, Barnsley Road and vice versa.

Normanton

Attlee Street: Closed for 30 metres from October 28 to 30 to renew a comms pipe. Diversion available via Attlee Street, Garth Avenue, Dalefield Road, Henderson Avenue, Queen Elizabeth Drive, Woodhouse Crescent, Attlee Street and vice versa.

Wrenthorpe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Silcoates Lane: Closed for 300 metres from October 28 to 31 for the landing of a telecoms mast to be carried out. Diversion available via Silcoates Lane, Wrenthorpe Lane, Sunny Hill, Wrenthorpe Lane and vice versa.

Walton

School Lane: Closed for 20 metres either side of the railway bridge from November 11 to 15 between 10pm and 7am for metalwork repairs and painting affected areas on the bridge structure. Diversion available via Greenside, Shay Lane, School Lane and vice versa.

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/