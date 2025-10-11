Traffic and travel: Upcoming road closures for Wakefield drivers to avoid in October including Pontefract, Featherstone, Knottingley, Castleford, and South Kirkby
Pontefract
Orchard Head Lane: Closed for 22 metres from October 27 to 31. Diversion available via Orchard Head Lane, Orchard Head Drive, Holmfield Lane, Orchard Head Lane and vice versa. This is for a gas mains replacement.
Sowgate Lane: Closed for 30 metres from October 27 to November 4, from 8am to 6pm. Diversion available via Sowgate Lane, Stumpcross Lane and vice versa. This is for pressure management to be carried out.
Monkhill Lane: Closed from Ferrybridge Road to Monkhill Avenue, from 10pm, October 14, to 6am, October 15. Diversion available via Spittal Hardwick Lane, Holywell Lane, Park Road, Jubilee Way, Southgate, North Baileygate and vice versa. This is for a detailed bridge inspection and maintenance works to be carried out.
Featherstone
Station Lane: Closed 20 metres either side of the level crossing on October 12 from midnight to 8.50am. Diversion available via Station Lane, A645, B6133, Green Lane and vice versa. This is for rail corrosion inspections.
Knottingley
Simpsons Lane and Spawd Bone Lane: Closed from October 28 to November 24. Diversion available via Simpsons Lane, Kershaw Lane, Hazel Road, Spawd Bone Lane, Simpsons Lane and vice versa. This is for a gas mains replacement.
Great North Road: Closed from the start of the slip road to the junction of Great North Road for two nights from October 25 to 27, from 10pm to 6am. Diversion available via A162, Ferrybridge Interchange, and A162. This is for a detailed bridge inspection to be carried out.
Racca Green: Closed from Lamb Inn Road to Cow Lane from October 13 to November 7. Diversion available via Marsh End, Fernley Green Road, Weeland Road, Lamb Inn Road and vice versa. This is for a gas mains replacement.
Castleford
Hillcrest Road: Closed outside 34, Hillcrest Road from October 27 to 31. Diversion available via Hillcrest Road, Hillcrest Mount, Kendal Drive, Mayors Walk, Hillcrest Road and vice versa. This is for the installation of new water supply connections.
South Kirkby
Mill Lane: Closed from October 27 to November 7. Diversion available via Stockingate, White Apron Street and vice versa. This is for resurfacing works.
