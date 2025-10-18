Upcoming road closures to avoid in Ossett, Wakefield, Wrenthorpe, Normanton, Woolley, Kirkhamgate, Stanley and Calder Grove.

The following list contains upcoming road closures, diversions, and the reasons for closure.

The closures are due to take place through October, November and December, and were announced October 16.

Ossett

Park Gardens: Closed from November 3 to 14, between 7.30am and 3.30pm. This is to complete footway resurfacing.

Wrenthorpe

Mount Avenue: Closed for 50 metres from November 4 to 10. This is for a joint hole, 5 metres of trench and 5 metre road crossing to be carried out.

Wakefield

Cross Lane: Closed from opposite the shops to outside 2, Cross Lane from October 20 to 31. Diversion available via Manor Drive, Dewsbury Road, Horbury Road onto Cross Lane and vice versa. This is for an electrical fuse upgrade to be carried out.

Ouchthorpe Lane: Closed outside 13, Ouchthorpe Lane on October 22 between 9am and 1pm. Diversion available via Bar Lane, Leeds Road, Newton Lane and vice versa. This is to replace a manhole frame and cover.

Carr Lane: Closed outside 12, Carr Lane, from November 5 to 11 between 8am and 8pm. This is to install a new water supply connection.

Normanton

Pontefract Road: Closed for 35 metres on October 21 between 7pm and 11pm. Diversion available via Pontefract Road, Loscoe Lane, Normanton Bypass, Bruce Smeaton Way, Leeds Road, Cutsyke Hill Leeds Road, Willowbridge Lane, Whitwood Common Lane, Castleford Road, Pontefract Road and vice versa. This is to replace a manhole frame and cover.

Woolley

Low Moor Lane: Closed from the junction of Stoney Lane for 650 metres from November 3 to 14 between 8am and 6pm. Diversion available via Bolton Wife Hill, Intake Lane, Woolley Low Moor Lane, Low Moor Lane. Reverse route: Low Moor Lane, Woolley Low Moor Lane, Common Lane, Intake Lane, Bolton Wife Hill. This is to install telecoms ducting.

Kirkhamgate

Kirkham Avenue: Closed from October 21 to December 12. This is for extensive works within the Blossom Chase development to be carried out.

Stanley

Footpath 51: Closed from October 21 to December 12. Diversion available (for pedestrians) via Kirkham Avenue, Brandy Carr Road, Batley Road, Westfield Crescent and vice versa. This is for extensive works within the Blossom Chase development.

Lake Lock Road: Closed for 75 metres from October 20 to December 15. Diversion available via Aberford Road, Lime Pit Lane, Lake Lock Road. This is to place a skip and delivery vehicles on the carriageway for building repair works to be carried out.

Calder Grove

Primrose Lane: Closed outside 1b, Primrose Lane from October 20 to 24, between 8am and 6pm. Diversion available via Denby Dale Road West. This is for the installation of a telecoms apparatus.

Check the Express website each week for the latest road closure announcements.