Traffic disruption in Pontefract following crash between car and bus

By Kara McKune
Published 20th May 2024, 13:15 BST
A road traffic accident involving a car and bus has led to numerous delays in Pontefract.

The incident occurred earlier this morning at the junction of Southgate and Jubilee Way and involved a Pontefract bus and a car.

Traffic officers are currently at the scene, with numerous traffic delays surrounding the area expected.

