Traffic disruption in Pontefract following crash between car and bus
A road traffic accident involving a car and bus has led to numerous delays in Pontefract.
The incident occurred earlier this morning at the junction of Southgate and Jubilee Way and involved a Pontefract bus and a car.
Traffic officers are currently at the scene, with numerous traffic delays surrounding the area expected.
