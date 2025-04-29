Traffic in Wakefield: Delays on popular Wakefield road due to large vehicle hitting bridge

By Kara McKune
Published 29th Apr 2025, 13:54 BST
Motorists are facing delays in Wakefield after a large vehicle collided with a bridge.

The incident on Thornes Lane has led to numerous delays within the area and the closure of the usually busy road.

Drivers are advised to anticipate further delays and are encouraged to avoid the road and find alternative routes whilst recovery teams remove the vehicle.

