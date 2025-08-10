Traffic in Wakefield, Normanton, Ossett, Crofton, Stanley, Woolley, Hall Green and Durkar: Upcoming road closures and diversions to avoid them
Hall Green
Edgemoor Road: Closed from the junction with Stoney Lane for 46 metres from August 13 to 25.
An alternative route is available via Stoney Lane, Marshall Avenue, Low Moor Crescent, Woodland Close, Edgemoor Road and vice versa.
Durkar
Denby Dale Road East: Closed for approximately 50 metres from August 14 at 9pm to August 15 at 1am.
An alternative route is available via Denby Dale Road East, Durkar Low Lane, Eastwood Close, Standbridge Lane, Durkar Lane, Denby Dale Road East and vice versa.
Wakefield
Barnsley Road: Closed for approximately 50 metres from August 14 at 9pm to August 15 at 1am.
An alternative route is available via Barnsley Road, Bridge Street, Wakefield Bridge, Ings Road, Westgate End, Horbury Road, Northfield Lane, Southfield Lane, Quarry Hill, Bridge Road, New Road, Wakefield Road/Grange Moor, Barnsley Road, Bar Lane, Denby Dale Road, Durkar Interchange, Denby Dale Road, Asdale Road, Standbridge Lane, Barnsley Road and vice versa.
Mulberry Way: Closed at the side of the Wakefield Civil Justice Centre from August 8 to 9.
An alternative route is available via Westgate, Marygate, Bull Ring, Northgate, Rishworth Street, Bond Terrace, Cliff Parade, Back Lane, Mulberry Way (one way only) and vice versa.
Ossett
Dale Street: Closed for approximately 50 metres on August 13 from 7pm to 11pm.
An alternative route is available via Dale Street, Wakefield Road, Ossett Bypass, Leeds Road, Kingsway, Dale Street and vice versa.
Wood Street: Closed for approximately 50 metres on August 12 from 7pm to 11pm.
Pildacre Lane: Closed for approximately 200 metres from August 27 to 29 between 8am and 6pm (open outside these hours).
An alternative route is available via Pildacre Lane, Pildacre Lane (Kirklees area), Ossett Lane (Kirklees area), Town Street (Kirklees area), High Road (Kirklees area), Wakefield Road (Kirklees area), Chancery Road, Leeds Road, Kingsway, Ventnor Way, Wesley Street, Pildacre Lane and vice versa.
Woolley
Molly Hurst Lane: Closed outside Saxon House from August 14 to August 20.
No diversion has been provided, and access will be limited to residents and emergency services.
Church Street: Closed from outside Stocks Cottage for approximately 213 metres and no access from Middle Field Lane from August 26 to 28, between 8am and 6pm (open outside these hours).
An alternative route is available via High Street, New Road, Back Lane and vice versa.
Stanley
Lake Lock Drive: Closed from outside house numbers 8 and 63 to outside house numbers 38 and 85. This is an existing closure which has been extended to be completed by August 22.
Crofton
Oakenshaw Lane: Closed from the entrance to First to number 27 on August 28 from 8am to 4pm.
An alternative route is available via Oakenshaw Lane, School Lane, Shay Lane, Harrison Road, The Avenue, Lodge Lane, Doncaster Road.
Normanton
Chestnut Crescent: Closed for approximately 150 metres from August 26 to September 1.
An alternative route is available via Queen Elizabeth Drive, Sunny Bank, Chestnut Crescent and vice versa.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.