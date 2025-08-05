Traffic on the A1: 'Severe delays' on the A1 near Pontefract after lorry breaks down in single-lane section
Motorists are facing long delays on the A1 this afternoon, after a lorry broke down on the motorway.
The A1 has become blocked between junction 40 and junction 39 after a lorry broke down in the single-lane section of the ongoing roadworks at Wentbridge Viaduct.
The broken-down vehicle has led to “severe” delays, of up to 54 minutes, on the A1 Southbound from Leys Road to B6474 Went Edge Road.
The AA said: “Road blocked and long delays due to stalled vehicle on A1 Southbound from Leys Road to B6474 Went Edge Road (Wentbridge South / Kirk Smeaton Turn Off). In the construction area”.
Traffic is beginning to improve.
We will continue to update this story.
