Traffic on the A1: 'Severe delays' on the A1 near Pontefract after lorry breaks down in single-lane section

A broken-down vehicle has led to severe delays on the A1.

Motorists are facing long delays on the A1 this afternoon, after a lorry broke down on the motorway.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A1 has become blocked between junction 40 and junction 39 after a lorry broke down in the single-lane section of the ongoing roadworks at Wentbridge Viaduct.

The broken-down vehicle has led to “severe” delays, of up to 54 minutes, on the A1 Southbound from Leys Road to B6474 Went Edge Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The AA said: “Road blocked and long delays due to stalled vehicle on A1 Southbound from Leys Road to B6474 Went Edge Road (Wentbridge South / Kirk Smeaton Turn Off). In the construction area”.

Traffic is beginning to improve.

We will continue to update this story.