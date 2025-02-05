Traffic updates: Drivers facing severe delays on M62 this morning after a crash between J22 and J23
Drivers are facing delays on the M62 this morning (Wednesday).
One lane is closed with very slow traffic due to crash on M62 Westbound from junction 23 A640 New Hey Road (Huddersfield) to junction 22 A672 (Rishworth Moor).
Congestion tails back to to junction 24 (Ainley Top).
Drivers are facing severe delays of 20 minutes with an average speed 15 mph.
Elsewhere on the M62 there are delays of eleven minutes and increasing on M62 Eastbound between junction 25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and junction 27 M621 (Gildersome).