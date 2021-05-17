Train disruption reported and replacement coaches called in after signalling fault on Wakefield railway

Delays and disruption are expected on trains in Wakefield this evening, due a fault with the signalling system. Stock image.

Northern said that a fault with the signalling system between Wakefield Kirkgate and Streethouse means that all lines are currently blocked.

As a result, services are unable to call at stations between Knottingley and Wakefield Kirkgate, with the Leeds to Knottingley via Wakefield line among those affected.

Trains running through these stations are likely to be cancelled, revised or delayed by up to 30 minutes.

Disruption is likely to continue until ay least 7pm today (Monday, May 17, 2021).

In a statement, Northern said: "Network Rail staff are currently on site investigating the problem.

"To help passengers complete their journeys, replacement Ross Travel coaches will run between Wakefield Westgate - Knottingley until further notice. More information and coach times will be provided when known.

"Journey times will be extended as a result.

"Passengers at Leeds for Knottingley and at Knottingley for Leeds can still travel on services via Castleford."