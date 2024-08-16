Train operator Northern apologises over Pontefract Baghill Station concerns raised by group campaigning for improvements
The British Regional Transport Association (BRTA) and Pontefract Rail Group – a subgroup of Pontefract Civic Society – have expressed worries over a lack of customer information screens, a lack of services, and trains being cancelled with short notice.
Christopher Hyomes, who lives in Knottingley, is a member of BRTA and has been campaigning for improvements at the station.
Christopher said since moving to Pontefract in 1987 he has watched the station become “run down” with a reduction in services.
He said: “In the nineties it was a staffed station with a very regular service and since the mid nineties that service has become run down to the point we have got three trains a day [each way]."
Christopher also criticised Northern of having “an acute shortage of staff”, which he said leads to last minute cancellations at Baghill when other services are prioritised for staff.
He believes Pontefract Baghill Station’s potential is not being realised.
Situated between Sheffield and York, he said it has the ability to serve the 30,000 people of Pontefract.
In a statement, Northern has responded to concerns from passengers and campaigners, admitting things “haven’t been up to standard”.
But the operator says it is working hard to improve services and further investment in facilities is planned.
Kerry Peters, Northern’s regional director, said: “I’m sorry things haven’t been up to standard at Pontefract Baghill Station.
“We have worked hard to improve services for customers on that route and have made progress in recent months.
“Although we still have work to do to make sure services are consistently reliable, the latest figures show there have been no cancellations recorded on this line over the last three weeks.
“It is also one of the stations where we are planning to install new customer information screens over the next year, as part of a £14million investment.
“We regularly review staffing and investment at more than 500 stations across our network, as we work to make improvements while delivering value for money for taxpayers.”
