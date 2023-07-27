Train operator Northern issues fresh travel advice ahead of RMT strike on Saturday
Industrial action by the RMT union will take place this Saturday (July 29) bringing all but a handful of Northern services across the North of England to a halt.
Due to the impact strikes have on fleet displacement, early morning services on Sunday, July 30, are also expected to be disrupted.
Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “For the third time this month, thousands of our customers will be inconvenienced as a result of action by the RMT union.
“We all want to see an end to this dispute and the uncertainty that on-going strike action causes to people’s confidence in the railway.”
For more information about the strike and the skeleton service in place, customers should visit: www.northernrailway.co.uk/travel/strikes.