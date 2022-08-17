Train operator Northern nominated for national rail award

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The National Rail Award for Environmental Excellence is awarded to an organisation that is leading the way in decarbonising the rail economy as well as minimising its environmental impacts.

In the march towards its environmental goals, Northern has collaborated closely with its employees, the relevant trade unions and its suppliers, finding innovative solutions that help its employees and customers reduce their impact on the environment.

Train operator Northern has been shortlisted for a national award for its work towards long-term environmental sustainability.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This includes measures such as: ‘waste standardisation’ – the use of colour coded bins and skips in all of Northern’s depots to ensure waste is consistently disposed of correctly; and a partnership with BIFFA to track waste levels so that collections are organised in the most efficient way.

Train presentation teams are incentivised to recycle as much paper at they can by Northern making a donation to a local charity of its employees’ choice for every recycling skip filled. Similarly, customers were encouraged to recycle their waste at the end of their journey, with a specific push on newspapers through the firm’s ‘When it’s read, it’s Blue’ campaign.

Mike Roe, safety and environment director at Northern, said: “We are committed to being the train operating company making the most positive contribution to environmental sustainability.

“To help us achieve this, we operate an environmental and energy management system across the whole of Northern – which ensures we harness opportunities to enhance and protect the environments we influence and control.

“We are incredibly proud of the strides we have made as a business in recent months and to be shortlisted for a National Rail Award is a real testament to all employees across the business doing their bit to help us achieve our environment goals.”

The winner in the Environmental Excellence category will be announced at the National Rail awards ceremony in London on Thursday, September 15.