Northern train operator has reported the most common – and the more unusual – items left on its trains as it appeals to passengers to check their belongings before departing.

The train operator said it recorded more than 32,690 cases of lost property since July 2022.

Items included a cupboard, crutches, an ironing board, a 10kg box of chicken breasts, a prosthetic leg, a hamster without a cage, and a wig.

The most common lost items were phones and laptops.

The operator is now appealing to customers to check they have their belongings with them before leaving the train.

It said items are regularly left at stations and on its services across the network, with Leeds and Manchester Piccadilly stations being lost property hotspots.

Alex Hornby, Northern’s commercial and customer director, said: “We understand that losing something can be extremely stressful so we often remind customers to make sure they have all of their personal belongings before leaving the train.

"Unattended bags our trains and at our stations can also prompt security alerts which cause delays and disruption.

"When a passenger comes forward to report lost property our staff work hard to track down that item and reunite them – but it’s no mean feat."

Passengers can find information about lost property on Northern’s network by visiting its website.

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with nearly 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England. It employs more than 7,000 people and more than 100 million passenger journeys are made on its network each year.