Trains between Wakefield Westgate and Leeds cancelled following incident in Outwood
Train services from Wakefield Westgate have been disrupted following a serious incident on the train tracks near Outwood.
Emergency services were called earlier this evening (Tuesday, October 14) and remain on the scene on the train lines, near Outwood.
Witness reports currently say that a ‘woman was injured’ on these tracks.
All trains running between Wakefield Westgate and Leeds have been cancelled or revised.
Trains running from Wakefield Westgate to Moorthorpe and Doncaster may also be disrupted, with delays of up to 60 minutes.
Northern Rail have shared that the disruption is expected to last until 7.30pm.