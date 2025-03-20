Trains cancelled through Wakefield: No trains between Wakefield Kirkgate and Knottingley after points failure

Wakefield Kirkgate railway station. Picture Scott Merrylees

Trains on a route through Wakefield are being cancelled after a points failure.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A points failure between Wakefield Kirkgate and Knottingley means that all lines are blocked.

Network Rail has said that as a result trains are unable to run between these stations and will be cancelled.

Disruption is expected until around 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Passengers are being advised that train services will be diverted via Castleford where possible.

Services between Leeds and Knottingley via Castleford are unaffected by this issue.

For more information visit www.northernrailway.co.uk/service-updates