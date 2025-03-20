Trains cancelled through Wakefield: No trains between Wakefield Kirkgate and Knottingley after points failure

By Abigail Kellett
Published 20th Mar 2025, 17:26 BST
Wakefield Kirkgate railway station. Picture Scott MerryleesWakefield Kirkgate railway station. Picture Scott Merrylees
Wakefield Kirkgate railway station. Picture Scott Merrylees
Trains on a route through Wakefield are being cancelled after a points failure.

A points failure between Wakefield Kirkgate and Knottingley means that all lines are blocked.

Network Rail has said that as a result trains are unable to run between these stations and will be cancelled.

Disruption is expected until around 6pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Passengers are being advised that train services will be diverted via Castleford where possible.

Services between Leeds and Knottingley via Castleford are unaffected by this issue.

For more information visit www.northernrailway.co.uk/service-updates

Related topics:TrainsWakefieldCastlefordDisruptionNetwork RailLeeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice