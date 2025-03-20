Trains cancelled through Wakefield: No trains between Wakefield Kirkgate and Knottingley after points failure
Trains on a route through Wakefield are being cancelled after a points failure.
A points failure between Wakefield Kirkgate and Knottingley means that all lines are blocked.
Network Rail has said that as a result trains are unable to run between these stations and will be cancelled.
Disruption is expected until around 6pm.
Passengers are being advised that train services will be diverted via Castleford where possible.
Services between Leeds and Knottingley via Castleford are unaffected by this issue.
For more information visit www.northernrailway.co.uk/service-updates
