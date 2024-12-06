Travel: Northern issues update on train journey disruption between Leeds and Wakefield Westgate, with some services now running
Some lines are blocked due to damage to the overhead electric wires between Leeds and Wakefield Westgate, causing disruption to Wakefield train passengers throughout Friday.
In an announcement, Northern said train services running through Leeds and Wakefield Westgate stations will be cancelled, with disruption expected until the end of the day.
Services on the following routes will be affected: Leeds and Doncaster - these services will only be able to between Doncaster and Wakefield Westgate and will be supplemented by road transport; Leeds and Knottingley via Wakefield - these services will now run; Leeds and Sheffield via Moorthorpe - these services will now run.
Services between Leeds and Knottingley via Castleford, and Leeds and Sheffield via Barnsley are not affected.