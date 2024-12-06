Travel: train journey disruption expected between Leeds and Wakefield Westgate stations throughout the day as Northern announces cancellations

By Catherine Gannon
Published 6th Dec 2024, 09:41 BST
Train services today (Friday) are currently unable to run between Leeds and Wakefield Westgate in both directions due to damage to the overhead electric wires.

All lines are blocked between Leeds and Wakefield Westgate stations due to damage to the overhead electric wires.

Northern Railway has said train services are currently unable to run between Leeds and Wakefield Westgate in both directions, and that services on the following routes will be cancelled: Leeds and Doncaster, and Leeds and Knottingley via Wakefield.

Services on the Leeds and Sheffield via Moorthorpe route will be cancelled or will fail to call at all stations between Leeds and Fitzwilliam.

Train journeys between Leeds and Wakefield Westgate will face disruption today due to damage to overhead electric wires.

Services between Leeds and Knottingley via Castleford, and Leeds and Sheffield via Barnsley are not affected.

National Rail engineers are currently on site and working on repairs.

Alternative travel suggestions can be found on the Northern Railway service updates page here.

