Train services today (Friday) are currently unable to run between Leeds and Wakefield Westgate in both directions due to damage to the overhead electric wires.

All lines are blocked between Leeds and Wakefield Westgate stations due to damage to the overhead electric wires.

Northern Railway has said train services are currently unable to run between Leeds and Wakefield Westgate in both directions, and that services on the following routes will be cancelled: Leeds and Doncaster, and Leeds and Knottingley via Wakefield.

Services on the Leeds and Sheffield via Moorthorpe route will be cancelled or will fail to call at all stations between Leeds and Fitzwilliam.

Services between Leeds and Knottingley via Castleford, and Leeds and Sheffield via Barnsley are not affected.

National Rail engineers are currently on site and working on repairs.

Alternative travel suggestions can be found on the Northern Railway service updates page here.