Wakefield Council to spend £19m on improving area's roads

Wakefield Council looks set to invest £19m to fund improvements to roads, footpaths and cycle lanes over the next two years.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding would cover hundreds of improvement projects planned across all 21 council wards of the district if the scheme is approved by senior councillors.

Matthew Morley, the council’s cabinet member for planning and highways, said: “It’s a top priority to make sure our roads are up to scratch and keep everyone moving around our district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our plans to use this money as efficiently as we can are incredibly important.

The council is set to use the cash to improve Wakefield's roads

“We want to maintain our road network to the highest possible standard and to keep all road users safe.

“So, we’re prioritising how we use this funding to make the biggest impact we can with the resources we have.”

Cabinet members have been recommended to agree to accept £19.1m of funding from West Yorkshire Combined Authority through the city region sustainable transport settlement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details of where the works will take place are set out in the highways capital programme , which councillors will also be asked to approve at a meeting on December 10.

Matthew Morley, Wakefield Council's cabinet member for planning and highways.

The money will also support infrastructure work including maintaining traffic signals, improving highway drainage, introducing road safety improvements.

Part of the funding will be used to help promote safer walking, cycling and links to public transport.

According to a report, the local authority is responsible for maintaining 1,454km of roads, 1,944km of footpaths and 150km of cycle lanes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The document says: “The highway network is essential in assisting the many residents of, and visitors to, Wakefield district in their commuting, business, social and leisure activities.

“It is vital to the prosperity of all our communities and is the key to creating a place to be proud of – one of the council’s corporate priorities.

“An inadequately maintained network can present a danger to highway users, create congestion and pollution through unplanned road works, cause a detrimental impact on the local economy, and lead to an increase in third party claims against the council for vehicle damage and personal injury.”

If you have a story to share, email [email protected].