Wakefield Council to welcome transport grant following claims the bus service has been 'decimated'

Wakefield Council’s cabinet members, when they meet on February 14, will be asked to accept the funding from the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement (CRSTS), that will allow the council to make progress on improvements such as potentially creating new bus lanes, priority for buses at traffic lights and extending walking and cycling schemes.

If approved, the schemes will be delivered in partnership with the Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, and West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

The funding is part of a broader government initiative that aims to promote safe, inclusive and accessible travel and public transport, as alternatives to people using private cars.

Coun Matthew Morley, cabinet member for planning and highways, said: “This £2.5m grant is welcomed as it will help us make improvements to our road network that encourage people to use public transport and improve walking and cycling routes across our district.

“However, it is no secret that in recent years our bus services have been decimated with repeated cuts to timetables, making a significant impact on residents’ lives.

“Better services and transport improvements must go hand in hand. I am again calling on this government to take action and sort this out so that the many people in our district who do not own a car and rely completely on public transport, can have access to reliable, regular and affordable transport.”