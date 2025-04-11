Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wakefield Council has been urged to mount a campaign to call for better facilities at the city’s Kirkgate railway station.

The local authority looks set to put pressure on rail operator Northern to provide better service for passengers, including a manned ticket office and toilets.

The issue was raised at a full council meeting on Wednesday by Shabaan Saleem, councillor for Wakefield East ward.

Coun Saleem said he had met with residents who use the station after receiving complaints.

Wakefield Kirkgate Station

He told the meeting: “I have had concerns relating to Kirkgate station and the (lack of) a ticket office.

“I know recently we have had a meeting regarding that with those individuals concerned.”

Coun Saleem asked Matthew Morley, the council’s cabinet member for planning and highways: “It’s a well-used station. It is a possibility, as a council, that we can support a campaign for a ticket office?

“I know previously there were plans. But if we can work together on that it would be really useful and beneficial for people and the wider district.”

Coun Morley said the matter had been raised with West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin at a recent question and answer session held at CAPA College.

He said: “You raise an important point.

“We have had correspondence with Northern. They are doing some work and they have identified a site for a potential toilet, which is most welcome.

“But I’m sure as a council we would get behind any campaign to get a ticket office there. It is one of the busiest stations that we have got in Wakefield.

“It should be manned and it is something that we should campaign on.

“I’m sure there will be political support all across the chamber that we do that.”

The Grade II-listed station was the city’s first, built in 1854.

The station underwent a £5.6m refurbishment, completed in 2015, following a fundraising campaign after it was dubbed “the worst in Britain”.

Improvements at the time included a new cafe and upgraded passenger facilities with better CCTV, lobby and subway

Passenger group representatives complained to rail operators in 2022 over the lack of toilet facilities, describing the situation as “disgusting”.