Wakefield road closures: 11 closures across the district expected to cause delays

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M1 until 6am April 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 42 to junction 39. M62 westbound, junction 30 to junction 29, Lane closures for technology works.

Wakefield's motorists will have 11 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

• M1 until 6am April 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 40 to junction 42, Lane closures for technology works.

• M1 until 6am April 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39 to junction 42, Lane closures for technology works.

• M62 until 6am April 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 32, slip road closures for structure works, diversion via National highways network and local authority network.

• A1 until 6am May 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barnsdale Bar to Ferrybridge, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.

• M62 until 6am May 24 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29, carriageway closures for bridge works, diversion route via national highways network.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1(M), from 9pm April 4 to 4.30am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, lane closures between, junction 40 and junction 42 for maintenance to DfT loops.

• M1, from 8pm April 5 to 6am April 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 37 to junction 38, Lane closures for barrier repair.

• M1, from 8pm April 6 to 6am April 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 41 to junction 42, Lane closure for technology works.

• M1, from 8pm April 8 to 6am April 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 39 to junction 40, Lane closure for technology works.

• A1, from 8pm April 8 to 6am April 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Barnsdale bar, Lane closure for barrier repair.