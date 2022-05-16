Wakefield road closures: 16 closures across the district expected to cause delays

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1 until 6am May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barnsdale Bar to Ferrybridge, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.

Drivers in and around Wakefield will have 16 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

• M62 until 6am May 24 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29, carriageway closures for bridge works, diversion route via national highways network.

And a further 14 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 8pm May 16 to 6am October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound to M62 westbound, link road closed and M1 southbound, exit slip jct42 diversion on highway england network.

• M62, from 9pm May 16 to 6am May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 32a to junction 34, Lane closure for sign works.

• M62, from 10am to 1pm on May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, jct 30 exit slip, lane closure for Leeds council.

• A1, from 8pm May 18 to 6am May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Darrington, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M1, from 8pm May 18 to 6am May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 40 to junction 39, Lane closure for technology works.

• A1, from 8pm May 19 to 6am May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Darrington, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1, from 8pm May 20 to 6am May 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 42 to, junction 44 diversions via national highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm May 20 to 6am May 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Darrington, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 9pm May 21 to 6am May 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 33 to junction 34, Lane closures for inspections.

• A1, from 8pm May 23 to 6am May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Darrington, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1, from 8pm May 25 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Darrington, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1, from 8pm May 26 to 6am May 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Darrington, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M1, from 8pm May 29 to 6am May 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29 to junction 30, carriageway closure for technology works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority consent.

• M62, from 8pm May 30 to 5am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 29, Lane closure for technology works.