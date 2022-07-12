Wakefield road closures: 16 closures across the district expected to cause delays

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M62 until 6am August 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 30 to junction 31, carriageway and lane closures with 50mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via local highway authority.

Wakefield's motorists will have 16 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

• M1 until 6am October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound to M62 westbound, link road closed and M1 southbound, exit slip jct42 diversion on highway england network.

• M62 until 6am May 24 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29, carriageway closures for bridge works, diversion route via national highways network.

And a further 13 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 8pm July 11 to 6am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 42 to junction 41 and M62 westbound, junction 30 to junction 29, Lane closures for technology works.

• A162, from 8pm July 11 to 6am July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A162 northbound and southbound, Ferrybridge, Lane closures for survey works.

• M1, from 8pm July 11 to 6am July 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 39 to junction 41, Lane closures for technology works.

• M1, from 8pm July 12 to 6am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 38 to junction 39, slip road closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M1, from 8pm July 13 to 6am July 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39 to junction 40, slip road closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion route via local authority and national highways network.

• M1, from 8pm July 14 to 6am July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 40 to junction 41, slip road closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion route via local authority and national highways networks.

• M1, from 8pm July 15 to 6am July 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 41 to junction 42, slip road closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion route in place via national highways and local authority network.

• M1, from 8pm July 18 to 6am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 42 to junction 40, slip road closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversions in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm July 18 to 6am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1t southbound, Barnsdale bar to Marr, carriageway closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via local authority network.

• M62, from 8pm July 18 to 6am August 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 33 to junction 34, carriageway closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M1, from 8pm July 19 to 6am July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 39 to junction 38, slip road closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via national highways and local authority network.

• M62, from 8pm July 21 to 6am July 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 30, Lane closures for local authority works.

• M1, from 8pm July 25 to 6am July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 40 to junction 41, Lane closure for technology works.