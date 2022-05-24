Wakefield road closures: 17 closures across the district expected to cause delays

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1 until 6am May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barnsdale Bar to Ferrybridge, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.

• M1 until 6am October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound to M62 westbound, link road closed and M1 southbound, exit slip jct42 diversion on highway england network.

• M62 until 6am May 24 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29, carriageway closures for bridge works, diversion route via national highways network.

And a further 14 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M62, from 8pm May 23 to 6am May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 31 to junction 32, Lane closure for carriageway improvements.

• A1, from 8pm May 23 to 6am May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Darrington, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1, from 8pm May 25 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Darrington, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1, from 8pm May 26 to 6am May 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Darrington, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M1, from 8pm May 29 to 6am May 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29 to junction 30, carriageway closure for technology works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority consent.

• M62, from 8pm May 30 to 5am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 29, Lane closure for technology works.

• M62, from 8pm May 30 to 6am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 30 to junction 32, Lane closures for barrier inspections.

• M62, from 8pm May 30 to 6am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 30 to junction 29, Lane closure for technology works.

• M62, from 8pm May 31 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29 to junction 30, Lane closure for technology works.

• M62, from 8pm May 31 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 30 to junction 32, Lane closure for inspection/ survey.

• A1, from 8pm June 6 to 6am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1t northbound, Barnsdale bar to Darrington, Lane closures for survey works.

• M1, from 8pm June 6 to 6am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 40 to junction 41, Lane closures for inspections.

• M1, from 8pm June 6 to 6am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39 to junction 40, Lane closures for inspections/surveys.

• M62, from 8pm June 6 to 6am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 32 to junction 33, Lane closures for barrier inspections.