Wakefield road closures: 28 closures across the district expected to cause delays

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M1 until 2pm June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 39 to junction 42, Lane closure for inspection/ survey works.

• A1 until 6am June 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barnsdale Bar to Ferrybridge, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.

• M1 until 6am October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound to M62 westbound, link road closed and M1 southbound, exit slip jct42 diversion on highway england network.

• M62 until 6am May 24 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29, carriageway closures for bridge works, diversion route via national highways network.

And a further 24 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 8pm June 13 to 6am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1t northbound and southbound, Darrington to Ferrybridge, carriageway closure for barrier repair, diversion route in place in via local authority network and National highways.

• A1(M), from 8pm June 13 to 6am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, lane closures between, junction 41 and junction 42 for carriageway repairs.

• M1, from 8pm June 13 to 6am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 40 to junction 39, Lane closure for technology works.

• A1(M), from 8pm June 13 to 6am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): link road connecting M62 westbound, (junction 32a) to A1(M) northbound, lane closures for carriageway repairs.

• M1, from 8pm June 13 to 6am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 38 to junction 39, Lane closures for bridge inspection works.

• M1, from 8pm June 13 to 6am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 30 to M1 southbound, junction 41, Lane closure for technology works.

• M1, from 8pm June 14 to 6am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39 to junction 40, Lane closure for barrier repair.

• M1, from 8pm June 15 to 6am June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 40 to junction 41, Lane closure for technology works.

• M62, from 8pm June 15 to 6am June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 30 to junction 31, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 8pm June 16 to 6am June 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 30 to junction 29, carriageway closure for carriageway repair works, diversion route via local authority and national highways networks.

• M62, from 8pm June 16 to 6am June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 31 to junction 32, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M1, from 8pm June 16 to 6am June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 41 to junction 42, Lane closure for technology works.

• M62, from 8pm June 17 to 6am June 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 32 to junction 33, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M1, from 8pm June 20 to 6am June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 40 to junction 41, Lane closure for technology works.

• M62, from 8pm June 20 to 6am June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 32 to junction 33, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M1, from 8pm June 20 to 6am June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 38 to junction 40, Lane closures for carriageway repairs.

• M1, from 8pm June 21 to 6am June 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 39 to junction 40, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 8pm June 22 to 6am June 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 30 to junction 29, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.

• M1, from 8pm June 22 to 6am June 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 40 to 38, lane closure for carriageway improvements.

• M1, from 8pm June 23 to 6am June 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 39 to junction 40, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M1, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on June 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 41 to junction 40, Lane closures for technology works.

• M1, from 8pm June 24 to 6am June 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 40 to junction 41, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A162, from 9.30am June 27 to 3.30pm June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A162 northbound and southbound, Ferrybridge, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M1, from 8pm June 27 to 6am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 40 to junction 39, Lane closures for technology works.