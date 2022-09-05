Wakefield road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M62, to 3.30pm September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 34 to junction 33, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

Road closures for motorists to avoid

• M1, to 6am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 42 to junction 39, M62 westbound, junction 30 to junction 29, Lane closures for technology works.

• M1, to 6am October 15, slight delays: M1 southbound to M62 westbound, link road closed and M1 southbound, exit slip jct42 diversion on highway england network.

• M62, to 6am May 24 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29, carriageway closures for bridge works, diversion route via national highways network.

And a further 13 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 7, slight delays: A1 northbound and southbound, Ferrybridge to Barnsdale, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M1, from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 38, Lane closure for technology works.

• A1(M), from 8pm September 7 to 6am September 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 30 to junction 31, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via local highway authority.

• M62, from 9pm September 7 to 6am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 31 to junction 32, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M62, from 8pm September 8 to 6am September 9, slight delays: M62 westbound, junction 32 to junction 31, Lane closures for technology works.

• M62, from 9pm September 8 to 6am September 9, slight delays: M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 32a to junction 33, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm September 9 to 6am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 40 to junction 42, Lane closure for technology works.

• M62, from 9pm September 9 to 6am September 10, slight delays: M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 32 to junction 32a, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A1, from 8.30pm September 12 to 6am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1t northbound, Barnsdale to Wentbridge, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1, from 8.30pm September 12 to 6am September 13, slight delays: A1 southbound, Wentbridge to Barnsdale, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 9pm September 13 to 6am September 14, slight delays: M62 westbound, junction 31 to junction 30, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M62, from 8pm September 16 to 6am September 17, slight delays : M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 33 to junction 34, Lane closures for inspections.