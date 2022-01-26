Wakefield road closures: More than a dozen for the district's drivers this week

Drivers in and around Wakefield will have 15 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, until 6am March 4 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1T northbound and southbound, Barnsdale Bar to Ferrybridge, carriageway and lane closures for structure maintenance works, diversion in place via local highway authority roads.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

• A1,until 6am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barnsdale Bar to Ferrybridge, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.

And a further 13 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 8pm January 24 to 6am February 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39, Lane closures for electrical works.

• M62, from 8pm January 24 to 6am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 31 to junction 32a, Lane closures for barrier repair works.

• M62, from 8pm January 25 to 6am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 32, Lane closures for survey works.

• M62, from 9pm January 25 to 5.30am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 30 to junction 31, Lane closures for barrier repair works.

• M1, from 8pm January 26 to 6am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29 to junction 30, slip road closures and lane closures for technology works, diversion route in place via local highway authority and highways England network.

• A1, from 8pm January 31 to 5.30am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1(T) northbound, Barnsdale Bar to Wentbridge, Lane closure for technology works.

• A1(M), from 8pm January 31 to 6am April 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 32, carriageway closure for structure works, diversion route in place via local highway authority.

• M1, from 8pm January 31 to 5.30am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction39 to junction41, Lane closures for technology works.

• M1, from 8pm February 2 to 6am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound to M62 westbound, link road closed and M1 southbound, exit slip jct42 diversion on highway england network.

• M1, from 8pm February 2 to 6am February 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 40 to junction 39, lane closure for barrier repair.

• M62, from 8pm February 2 to 6am February 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction31 to junction30, lane closure for carriageway repair.

• M62, from 8pm February 7 to 6am March 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 31 to junction 32, Lane closures for structure works.

• M62, from 8pm February 7 to 6am April 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 32, slip road closures for structure works, diversion via National highways network and local authority network.