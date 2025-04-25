Wakefield Westgate: No direct trains to London King’s Cross from Wakefield train station next month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There will be no direct trains to or from London King’s Cross over a weekend in May because of planned engineering work.

Due to digital signalling upgrade work, services to London will be “significantly impacted” over the third weekend in May.

This means there will be no direct trains from Wakefield Westgate train station to London King’s Cross, or vice versa, on Saturday, May 17 and Sunday, May 18.

LNER trains will instead start and terminate at Peterborough, where rail replacement coaches will operate to and from Bedford for onward connections with other operators to London St Pancras.

LNER has warned that journey times will be extended as a result and routes via other London stations will be busier than usual.

Customers travelling between London and Wakefield during this weekend, are recommended to apply a search filter to specify travel ‘via Peterborough’.

To check if your journey has been affected, visit: https://www.lner.co.uk/travel-information/changes-to-train-times/