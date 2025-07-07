Wentbridge Viaduct: Completion date on A1 upgrade work delayed AGAIN after National Highways discover 'further issues'
National Highways began the waterproofing and resurfacing work at Wentbridge Viaduct in February 2023, with it expected to be completed in summer 2024.
However, last year, it was announced that the repairs to both Wentbridge Viaduct and Wentedge Road Bridge would instead be complete by September 2025.
Now, National Highways have shared that the completion date has been pushed back once again, with the work expected to finish this December instead, due to “further issues”.
A spokesperson for National Highways said: “When we began demolition work on the central pillar, or pier, at Wentedge Road Bridge, we were able to begin inspections on the concrete ends of the bridge deck.
"Endoscopic surveys uncovered a number of hidden defects which showed the deck ends required extensive repairs.
“We need to make sure the bridge remains safe and requires minimal repairs in the future.”
Between July and December, workers will finish reinstating the central reservation, waterproofing Wentbridge Viaduct and will construct a new pier for Wentedge Road Bridge.
National Highways continued: "We’ve done all we can to have the scheme completed as soon as possible.
"However, we recognise that the scheme has caused considerable delays to journeys on the A1, as well as disruption to communities affected by the scheme.
“We’re deeply sorry for the impact of the scheme on everyone affected. We are working to have the scheme completed as soon as we can”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.