West Yorkshire buses: Here are the changes to bus services over the Easter weekend
Metro has shared the changes to the bus schedule over Easter.
Passengers have been told to check before they travel:
Good Friday, April 18 - a Saturday service will operate on most buses. Service 64 operated by Connexions will not run but First will run a 64 Sunday service.
Easter Saturday, April 19 - a normal Saturday service will operate
Easter Sunday, April 20 - a normal Sunday service will operate
Easter Monday, April 21 - a Sunday service will operate on most buses
For details visit wymetro.com/plan-a-journey
