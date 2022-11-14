West Yorkshire morning traffic update for Monday 14th November
Here’s your West Yorkshire morning traffic update for Monday November 14.
Incidents
M62 - Slow traffic on M62 Eastbound from J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) to J27 M621 (Gildersome). In the construction area.
M62 - Heavy traffic on M62 Westbound from J31 A655 (Castleford) to J30 A642 (Rothwell).
Congestion
M62 - Delays of five minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between M62 (Hartshead Moor Services) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 20 mph.
M62 - Delays of four minutes on M62 Westbound between J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 30 mph.
M62 - Delays of three minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound between J32 A639 Colorado Way (Pontefract) and J30 A642 (Rothwell). Average speed 20 mph.
A1 - Delays of four minutes on A1 Northbound between A1 and Coal Pit Lane. Average speed 20 mph.
Road closures
High Street, Mount Tabor, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on High Street both ways between Old Lane and Stocks Lane.
Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.
Bankhouse Lane, Salterhebble, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Bankhouse Lane both ways from A629 Salterhebble Hill to A6026 Wakefield Road.
Claremont Street, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to electricity work on Claremont Street both ways between Victoria Avenue and Clay Street.
Listing Drive, Liversedge - Road closed due to construction on Listing Drive both ways from Listing Court to Listing Avenue.
Jack Lane, Batley - Road closed due to water main work on Jack Lane both ways between Commonside and Peter Hill.
Leys Lane, Wentbridge - Road closed due to construction on Leys Lane both ways between New Road and Jackson's Lane.
Roadworks
A646 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A646 Burnley Road at Luddenden Lane, Luddenden Foot.
A644 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A644 Brighouse Road at Old Cottage Close.
A643 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A643 Thornhill Road at Castlefields Drive, Rastrick
A643 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A643 Clifton Common at New Street, Brighouse.
A638 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A638 Flush at Vernon Road.
B6117 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on B6117 Heckmondwike Road at School Lane.
A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A642 Aberford Road both ways at Bottom Boat Road.