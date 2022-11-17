Your morning traffic update for West Yorkshire

Incidents

M62 - Severe delays, queueing traffic for six miles and three lanes closed due to crash on M62 Westbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse). Congestion to J27 (M621 / Gildersome).

Congestion

A62 - Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing on A62 Leeds Road Southbound between Sunny Bank Road and A644 Wakefield Road (Cooper Bridge roundabout). Average speed five mph.

M62 - Severe delays of 102 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley) and J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse). Average speed five mph.

M62 - Delays of two minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and M62 (Hartshead Moor Services). Average speed 25 mph.

M62 - Delays of two minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between M62 (Hartshead Moor Services) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 25 mph.

M62 - Delays of one minute on M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse). Average speed 30 mph.

M621 - Delays of four minutes and delays increasing on M621 Westbound between J1 A6110 Ring Road Beeston (Beeston / Farnley) and M62 J27 (Gildersome). Average speed five mph.

A1 - Delays of five minutes and delays increasing on A1 Northbound between A639 (Barnsdale Bar) and A1(M). Average speed 25 mph.

Road closures

High Street, Mount Tabor, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on High Street both ways between Old Lane and Stocks Lane.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

Bankhouse Lane, Salterhebble, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Bankhouse Lane both ways from A629 Salterhebble Hill to A6026 Wakefield Road.

Providence Street, Scholes - Road closed due to water main work on Providence Street both ways between Tabbs Lane and B6379 Westfield Lane.

Branch Road, Batley - Road closed due to construction on Branch Road One Way Street from Henrietta Street to Commercial Street.

Upper Commercial Street, Batley - Road closed due to construction on Upper Commercial Street from Market Place to B6123 Mayman Lane.

Francis Street, Mirfield - Road closed due to resurfacing work on Francis Street both ways between Nab Lane and Ebor Gardens.

Roadworks

M621 - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M621 between J1 A6110 Ring Road Beeston (Beeston / Farnley) and J7 A61 (Stourton).

A646 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A646 Burnley Road at Luddenden Lane, Luddenden Foot.

A644 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A644 Brighouse Road at Old Cottage Close.

A643 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A643 Thornhill Road at Castlefields Drive, Rastrick.

A643 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A643 Clifton Common at New Street, Brighouse

A638 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A638 Flush at Vernon Road.

B6117 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on B6117 Heckmondwike Road at School Lane.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A642 Aberford Road both ways at Bottom Boat Road.

A654 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A654 Thorpe Lower Lane at Milner Lane.

A654 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A654 Middleton Lane at Martingale Drive.

A637 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A637 Bar Lane both ways between New Hall Way and B6117 Stocksmoor Road.

Knowler Hill - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Knowler Hill both ways at Lee Street.