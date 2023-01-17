West Yorkshire morning traffic update for Tuesday 17 January
Here is your West Yorkshire morning traffic and travel update for Tuesday, January 17.
Incidents
M62 - Long delays and queueing traffic on M62 at J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Congestion to J25 (Brighouse). In the construction area. Travel time is around 30 minute. Congestion on the Chain Bar Roundabout as traffic queues to enter the motorway.
Congestion
M62 - Severe delays of 17 minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed ten mph.
Road closures
Spawd Bone Lane, Knottingley - Road closed due to water main work on Spawd Bone Lane both ways between The Ridgeway and Northfield Road.
High Street, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to construction on High Street both ways between Old Lane and Stocks Lane.
Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.
Leys Lane, Wentbridge - Road closed due to construction on Leys Lane both ways between New Road and Jackson's Lane.
Roadworks
B6128 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.
Whitley Road - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Whitley Road near Howroyd Lane.
A61 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A61 Barnsley Road at Carlton Croft.
B6422 - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on B6422 White Apron Street at Stockingate.
A645 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A645 Wakefield Road near The Gulf Petrol Station.