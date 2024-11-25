Police investigating a single vehicle collision on the M62 Eastbound have issued an appeal for dash cam footage.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident, which involved a white Suzuki Alto travelling towards Junction 24, occurred at about 10.15pm on Saturday, November 23.

The car is said to have spun before colliding with the central reservation.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with footage of the collision which may assist this investigation is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, or by using the livechat facility, quoting reference 13240639316.