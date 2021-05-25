Tributes left at the scene where man died in smash
Floral tributes have been left to a man who died in a crash at the weekend.
The 27-year-old, who has not been named, died on Sunday on Common Lane near Walton.
Now more than a dozen bunches of flower shave been left at the scene, some with heartfelt messages attached.
The white Volkswagen Golf had left the road and ended up on its roof shortly before 6pm on Sunday evening.
Emergency services attended and the 27-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody.
Police are continuing to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to contact police via 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us. Anyone making contact is asked to quote log 1349 of 23/05.