Tributes left at the scene where man died in smash

The crash happened on Sunday evening.

The 27-year-old, who has not been named, died on Sunday on Common Lane near Walton.

Now more than a dozen bunches of flower shave been left at the scene, some with heartfelt messages attached.

The white Volkswagen Golf had left the road and ended up on its roof shortly before 6pm on Sunday evening.

The floral tributes left in memory of the man who died.

Emergency services attended and the 27-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody.