Tributes paid to 'lovely, happy-go-lucky' teenager who died in Knottingley canal as money pours in for funeral costs

Tragic: Caden Taylor

Hundreds of people have left messages on Facebook while more than £4,000 has been raised for the teenager's devastated family in just a matter of hours.

He has been named locally as Caden Taylor, who attended De Lacy Academy.

Family friend Donna Williams, who set up the Just Giving online page, said: "He was a happy-go-lucky kid, he was popular and had loads of friends and was very family orientated.

The canal at Knottingley.

"The family are distraught, he was such a lovely boy.

"Everybody is just shocked. Knottingley is only a small place, there's been a few unexpected deaths recently but when it's just a boy, it's heartbreaking.

"The messages have been overwhelming, and I'm sure the family will read them and take some comfort from them at some point."

Anyone wanting to donate can click here.Meanwhile, friends of the boy are being invited to Howards Field in Knottingley this Saturday, July 24, at 1pm where balloons are to be released in his memory.

The emergency services had been called to Stocking Lane just before 5.30pm yesterday over reports of a male in the canal.

He was found a short time later but sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is being led by West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, and detectives are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at around the above time, or who may have information about how the boy ended up in the water.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Nicholson, said: “This has been a tragic incident in which a boy has sadly lost his life and I would like to advise people of the dangers posed by open water.

“Even on days as hot as we have had recently, canals can still be very cold and cold water can cause cramps in even the strongest swimmers.

“Currents created by boats and water movements around locks and weirs can also be dangerous. There may also be items lurking beneath the surface that could cause injury.”