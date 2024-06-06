Two people taken to hospital following road collision in East Ardsley
Two people have been taken to hospital following a road traffic accident in East Ardsley.
Emergency services were called to the scene, on Bradford Road, earlier today.
The main road was closed for several hours following the incident but has since reopened.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to reports of a two vehicle collision on Bradford Road, East Ardsley, at 12:31pm today.
"Two people were taken to hospital.
"Their injuries are not being treated as life threatening.”
