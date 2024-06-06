Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two people have been taken to hospital following a road traffic accident in East Ardsley.

Emergency services were called to the scene, on Bradford Road, earlier today.

The main road was closed for several hours following the incident but has since reopened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to reports of a two vehicle collision on Bradford Road, East Ardsley, at 12:31pm today.

"Two people were taken to hospital.