If you were born in these years you could get a free TV licence 👀

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cost of a TV licence is set to go up again in just a few weeks.

Prices are due to rise even more in coming years.

But many people who could be eligible for a free one may not realise it.

If you were born in 1950 or earlier you could be eligible for a free TV licence and not even know it. Prices are set to rise again in just a few weeks taking the cost to £174.50 annually.

Under the current royal charter, the BBC will be putting up the cost of the fee every year through to 2027. Amid the cost of living crisis and the rising energy cap, it can be a cost that adds quite the burden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thousands of Brits who are eligible for concessions and even a free licence are missing out. If you are born in 1950 or earlier and meet the criteria, you could be one of them.

State pensioners could be eligible for a free TV licence

TV licence fee will go up in April

You may not realise it but state pensioners who are aged 75 and older and qualify for pension credit can actually get a free TV licence. On the TV Licensing website it explains: “You, as the licence holder, are 75 years or older and you, or your partner living at the same address, receive Pension Credit.”

To be eligible for pension credit you need to meet the following thresholds:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

your weekly income to £218.15 if you’re single

your joint weekly income to £332.95 if you have a partner

Full list of years that could be eligible

Due to the criteria to be eligible for the free TV licence, you (or perhaps your parents or grandparents) would need to be born in 1950 or earlier. You can check if you are eligible for pension credit - and thus a free TV licence, if you meet the age criteria - here .

What do you think of the TV licence, is it time to scrap it? Let me know by email: [email protected] .