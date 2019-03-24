VIDEO: Thousands of runners join the Wakefield Hospice 10k 2019

Thousands of people took part in the Wakefield Hospice 10k run this morning.

More than 2,000 people took part in the run, which began at Clarence Park today (Sunday, March 24).

The annual fundraising event is held in support of Wakefield Hospice, and last year raised £65,000 for the charity.

First to cross the finish line was Joe Sager, from Spenborough Running Club.

The runner, who also won the Wakefield Hospice 10k in 2017, said: "I've done this run three times. It was good weather, the best it has been for a while.

"This is the third weekend in a row I've run a 10k, so I'm going to take a rest now. It's good to finish on a high."

Hot on Joe's heels was Rebecca Winters of the Ackworth Road Runners, the first female runner to cross the line.

She said: "I've run it a couple of times, but this was a big personal best for me."

Following the 10k, families were also invited to take part in the annual 1k Mini Run.

