Wakefield among the most haunted places in the UK, new research reveals
Intrigued by the supernatural, the online gaming site analysed an eerie array of factors: the number of cemeteries, reported ghost sightings, haunted locations and the number of paranormal investigators around the country to uncover the UK’s most haunted cities and towns.
A spokesperson for BonusFinder said: “We devised a unique and comprehensive approach to calculate the ‘scary score’ to determine which cities and towns are truly haunted.
"We leave no stone unturned, considering a range of factors that paint a vivid picture of each place’s paranormal activity.”
Within the research, Wakefield was found to be the seventh most haunted place in the UK with a “scary score” of 7.6 out of 10.
The West Yorkshire city has 18 cemeteries and 1,522 vacant properties, translating to two cemeteries and 193 vacant properties per 10,000 residents, as well as 74,806 memorials.
With numerous spooky sightings, popular ghost stories within the district include Richard, Duke of York, who “haunts” Sandal Castle, and the Black Monk, who resides at one of the UK’s “most terrifying” haunted houses in the distict: 30 East Drive.
Furthermore, Wakefield Cathedral is not only known for its history but also for alleged paranormal activity, with visitors and staff reporting sightings of ghostly figures and hearing footsteps.
The full research, courtesy of BonusFinder, is available here.
If you have had any spooky sightings or experiences around Wakefield, get in touch via: [email protected]