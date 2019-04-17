Wakefield children allocated primary school places

More than 91 per cent of Wakefield children starting primary school later this year will go to their parents' first-choice school.

Just short of 4,000 youngsters across the district have been allocated a place to begin their education next September.

Four per cent of parents were given their second choice school, while just short of one per cent were forced to settle for their third, fourth or fifth option.

The remaining three per cent, which accounts for 127 children, did not get any of their preferences and have been allocated an alternative.

Beate Wagner, Wakefield Council’s corporate director for children and young people, said: "It’s an exciting time for parents to see their children going to primary school.

"I am so pleased that we have been able to place everyone who applied and I wish them and their children the very best on their new and exciting journey."

In numbers

Parents allocated first choice school for child - 3,648

Second choice - 167

Third choice - 29

Fourth choice - 5

Fifth choice - 5

Preferences not met and an alternative school found - 127