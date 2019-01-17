Wakefield Council wants your say on housing plan

Wakefield Council is developing a three-year plan to improve the housing offer for residents within the district from 2019 to 2022.

The council is asking residents to have their say on what goes into the final housing plan, which will include the key projects and priorities for 2019 to 2022.

Good quality housing is the foundation for economic growth and allows the district and its residents to thrive and prosper. It is also important to have strong and sustainable housing that meets the needs of residents both now and in the future.

The three-year housing plan sits in line with the Wakefield District Economic Plan, which proposes how the council, businesses, communities, the voluntary sector and other partners will work together to develop and improve the district over the next five years.

The housing plan will help ensure residents have access to quality, affordable homes, in turn connecting them to economic opportunity and growth.

Once the consultation is complete, the views and comments will be used to finalise the housing plan before it goes to cabinet at the end of the financial year.

The survey can be found at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/BKLFVKQ or alternatively, you can request a paper copy by calling 01924 305892. The closing date for the consultation is January 31.