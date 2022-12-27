Women’s holistic wellness and beauty expert, Vicky Rawcliffe, scooped the Complementary Therapist of the Year title in the coveted Federation of Holistic Therapist’s Excellence Awards 2022.

The owner of Transcendence Holistic Therapies took top prize after a rigorous judging process which assessed all aspects of her business - from client satisfaction, to the creativity of her treatment menu, to how she helps and supports other therapists in the industry.

Vicky said: “It’s just so gratifying when hard work and passion pays off. I’m dedicating this award to my amazing clients – I wouldn’t be able to do the work I love without them.”

Working from her home-based treatment room in Horbury, Vicky offers a range of holistic therapies to transform the health, wellness and beauty of her clients.

She launched her business in 2018 after a 20-year career as a personal assistant.

