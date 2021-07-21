It's been a scorching few days here in Wakefield and you've sure been making the most of the glorious sunshine.
Wakefield in the sun! From kids on inflatables to pooches in the pool, here are 30 photos of you enjoying summer

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 4:35 pm
Updated Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 4:56 pm

Before the thunderstorms hit this weekend, we asked you to send us a photo of you enjoying the sun - and here they are!

There were so many of them, we'll share another batch a little later! Enjoy!

1. Cooling off

Jayne Widdop shared her photo of the family cooling off in the pool - including the dog!

2. Garden

Debbie Gething said: "Wish we had this weather more than a few days a year, loving it chilling in the sun."

3. Paddling

Melanie Turner shared a photo of seven month old Rosie enjoying her paddling pool .

4. Sunny walk

Sue Billcliffe was out in the sunshine in Ryhill.

