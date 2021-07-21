Wakefield in the sun! From kids on inflatables to pooches in the pool, here are 30 photos of you enjoying summer
It's been a scorching few days here in Wakefield and you've sure been making the most of the glorious sunshine.
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 4:35 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 4:56 pm
Before the thunderstorms hit this weekend, we asked you to send us a photo of you enjoying the sun - and here they are!
There were so many of them, we'll share another batch a little later! Enjoy!
