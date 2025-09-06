Wakefield residents have been encouraged by the council to take part in its annual parks survey.

The survey will run until October 12, and can be found at: www.wakefield.gov.uk/Parks2025

They survey helps inform the council in its decisions on future improvements to parks across the district, helping the council understand how local communities use their parks, how satisfied they are, and what improvements they would like to see.

Last year, the feedback received led to the council working with Friends groups to create new paths in parks, putting in outdoor gym equipment, having more benches and bins, and cutting back vegetation to improve site safety.

Wakefield residents are being asked to take part in a survey to help shape future improvements to parks across the district. Picture: Wakefield Council

The council is encouraging “as many residents as possible” to take part in the survey this year.

Coun George Ayre, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “We have some amazing spaces for everyone to enjoy including five nationally recognised Green Flag parks. These are all great places to relax and spend time with family and friends.

“I’d like to encourage as many residents as possible to take part in our latest parks survey. The information we receive helps us to shape plans for improvements to parks across the district. From new facilities to better landscaping in local parks and more.”

More information about parks and green spaces across the district can be found at: https://www.wakefield.gov.uk/parks-countryside-and-outdoor-spaces/